PDP holds meet in south Kashmir

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Sunday held a meeting of its top leadership from south Kashmir to discuss the prevailing political situation of the state as well as the forthcoming DDC elections in the backdrop of announcement of People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) to contest the elections jointly.

The meeting was chaired by the party Vice President AR Veeri and was attended by former ministers, former legislators, constituency incharges and other office bearers and senior leaders from south Kashmir.

Apart from threadbare discussions on the prevailing political situation in J&K, the meeting also deliberated upon the organisational matters and roadmap to strengthen the party at the grassroots level.

The meeting also deliberated upon issues pertaining to forthcoming DDC elections and the party’s plan of action thereof. The meeting assumes significance as it was the first of its kind post the announcement by the PAGD to contest the DDC elections jointly.

Those who participated in the meeting included Muhammad Sartaj Madni, Abdul Gaffar Sofi, Peerzada Mansoor Hussain, Syed Farooq Andrabi, Muhammad Yousuf Bhat, Mushtaq Ahmad Shah, Aijaz Ahmad Mir, Waheed Ur Rehman Parra, Harbaksh Singh, Mohit Bhan, Javed Ahmad Sheikh, Ghulam Mohiudin Sheikh, Syed Bari Andrabi, Abdul Salam Reshi, Gulzar Ahmad Khatana, Gulzar Ahmad Dar, Muhammad Amin, Manzoor Ahmad and others.