PDP leaders visit MP Mir's home, express solidarity with family

Senior Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders Thursday visited the residence of Member of Parliament Fayaz Mir and expressed condolence on the death of his father, Haji Muhammad Sabir Mir.

A statement of PDP issued here said that the PDP leaders Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura, Khurshid Alam and Arif Laigroo expressed condolences with Mir and prayed for granting forbearance to the bereaved family.

“I am saddened. Sabir Sahab was a noble soul and a visionary person,” Hanjura said.

Alam said the news had saddened him. “Sabir Sahab’s loss has created a void, which will not be easy to fill for many years.”

Lagiroo expressed sympathies with the bereaved family. “I share their grief and pray for fortitude to them in these trying times. I pray to Almighty to bestow the highest echelons to Sabir Sahab in Jannat.”

