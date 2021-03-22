PDP nominates district presidents for Kashmir province

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti Monday gave additional charge of the District President Srinagar to PDP State Secretary Abdul HameedKosheen.

A spokesman of PDP in a statement issued here said that Sheikh Javed has been nominated as the district president Anantnag, Bari Andrabi as district president Pulwama, Aijaz Ahmad Mir as district president Shopian, Bashir Ahmad Mir as district president Ganderbal, Muhammad YaseenBhat as district president Budgam, Jalaluddin Shah as district president Baramulla, Muhammad AfzalWani as district president Kupwara and GhulamNabiTantray as district president Bandipora,” the spokesman added.

Meanwhile, Mufti also nominated SurjitKour as the Vice President and ZahidaSabir as the General Secretary of the PDP’s Women’s Wing.