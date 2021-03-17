Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 18, 2021, 1:11 AM

PDP nominates new office bearers

Abdul Hameed is Vice President, Abdul Rashid Malik Add’l Gen Secy | Suhail Bukhari is chief spokesman, Firdous Ahmad Tak spokesman
File Image of Mehbooba Mufti
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti Wednesday nominated new office bearers with Choudhary Abdul Hameed being nominated the vice president and Abdul Rashid Malik the additional General Secretary of the party.

A statement of PDP issued here said that the party president also nominated SatpalCharak, Imtiyaz Ahmad Shan, Maroof Khan, ChoudharyGulzar Ahmad Khatana, R K Pardesi and Khurshid Ahmad Shah as the party’s state secretaries.

It said that the PDP president also nominated SuhailBukhari as the chief spokesperson of the party and Firdous Ahmad Tak as the party spokesman.

The statement said that she also nominated Harbaksh Singh Shunty, TahirSayeed, NajmuSaqib, MohitBhan, Tazeem Dar and Virender Singh Sonu as the additional spokespersons of the party.

It said that Choudhray Pervez Ali Wafa has been nominated as the social media coordinator for Jammu province.

