Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 22, 2021, 12:31 AM

PDP nominates office bearers for Baramulla

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Thursday nominated Jallaluddin Shah as District President Baramulla and Inayat Hussain as constituency incharge Rafiabad, Baramulla.

A statement of PDP issued here said that on the directions and approval of PDP President Mehbooba Mufti, PDP General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Lone (Hanjura) nominated Shah as District President Baramulla and Hussain as constituency incharge Rafiabad, Baramulla.

The statement said that congratulating the newly-appointed office bearers of the party, Hanjura expressed hope that they would shoulder their responsibilities with dedication and commitment and strengthen the party at the grass root level.

