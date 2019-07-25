Kashmir, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 25, 2019, 5:50 PM

PDP not to support Centre on triple talaq, RTI (Amendment) bills: Mehbooba Mufti

"Just to set the record straight. PDP MPs (Rajya Sabha) to oppose Triple Talaq bill," she said.
Press Trust of India
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 25, 2019, 5:50 PM

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said her party will not support the BJP-led government at the Centre on the triple talaq bill and the RTI (Amendment) bill in the Rajya Sabha.

“Jammu and Kashmir has its own RTI Act 2009. No question of supporting the RTI bill in Rajya Sabha,” Mufti tweeted.

Trending News

Lok Sabha passes anti-terror bill

No question of mediation on Kashmir: Rajnath

V Muraleedharan in this file picture (Source: Twitter)

Committed to address all outstanding issues with Pakistan bilaterally: Govt

Congress seeks PM's statement, stages walk out

She was responding to media reports that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will support the RTI (Amendment) bill in Rajya Sabha.

Mufti aso reiterated her party’s stand against the triple talaq bill.

“Just to set the record straight. PDP MPs (Rajya Sabha) to oppose Triple Talaq bill,” she said.

Latest News

2,416 more pilgrims leave Jammu for Amarnath shrine

Police seizes 200 bags of subsidized rice in Kulgam, two arrested

Death of Sopore boy at Srinagar hotel sparks protest, family demands probe

President Kovind, J&K Governor to join Vijay Diwas celebrations in Kargil

The Lok Sabha on Thursday took up for consideration the contentious bill to make the practice of instant triple talaq illegal with up to three years in jail for the husband.

While in the Rajya Sabha, differences between the opposition and treasury benches emerged over sending the RTI (Amendment) Bill to a Select Committee of the House forcing two adjournments in the post-lunch period.

The Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2019 proposes to give the Centre the powers to set the salaries and service conditions of information commissioners at the central and state levels.

The government’s move has triggered protests from the Opposition and RTI activists, who allege that the Bill seeks to undermine the authority of the information commissions.

Tagged in , , ,
Related News