Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday paid tributes to Mirza Muhammad Afzal Beg on his 38th death anniversary.

A party spokesman said contribution made by Beg in public life of J&K would be remembered forever. “His contribution in the historic land reforms, which led to equal distribution of land resources among people, has been monumental. People would continue to recall his farsightedness and maturity with which he conducted himself in politics and administration,” said the spokesman.