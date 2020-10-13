PDP, PC, Apni Party condole demise

Several political parties on Tuesday condoled the demise of Haji Ghulam Ahmad Choudhary, father of senior National Conference leader, Choudhary Mohammed Ramzan.

In a statement, PDP spokesman Suhail Bukhari prayed for peace to the departed soul. “Haji sahib was a noble man and a philanthropist. We are pained to know of his demise. The PDP stands in solidarity with Choudhry Mohammad Ramzan sahib in this hour of grief,” Bukhari said.

Apni Party President, Altaf Bukhari while condoling the demise described the deceased as a noble person who was known for his philanthropist activities. “I stand in solidarity with Choudhary family, especially Choudhary Mohammad Ramzan, his relatives and friends and pray to almighty Allah to give eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved to bear this loss,” he said. Several other party leaders also condoled the demise.

Peoples Conference Chairman Sajad Gani Lone while expressing grief over the demise of senior Choudhary said, “I am pained and deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Haji Ghulam Ahmad Choudhry. My heartfelt condolences to the family of Choudhry Muhammad Ramzan. May Allah grant him the highest place in Jannah and give strength to the bereaved family.” He said that it was a personal loss to him.