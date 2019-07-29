PDP, PC put state in peril: Tanvir Sadiq

National Conference senior leader Tanvir Sadiq Monday accused the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and People’s Conference (PC) of putting the state in peril by opening the doors to “communal forces”.

“PDP which had sought the people’s mandate to keep BJP out during campaign of 2014 assembly elections formed an alliance with the same BJP. While sharing power with BJP, PDP chose to put on blinkers. They sacrificed the state’s fiscal autonomy and now they claim to protect the same autonomy. How is it possible?” Sadiq said while addressing a meet of party functionaries and workers at Lal Bazar in Zadibal constituency. “Today we see Mehbooba Mufti pledging to protect the state’s special status, while she was the one who damaged it during her stint as Chief Minister,” he alleged.