PDP, PDF condemn use of force on Muharram processions

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday condemned the use of force on Moharram procession in Kashmir, terming the government action “blatant display of barbarism.”

In a statement, PDP spokesman and party’s media advisor Suhail Bukhari said the use of force against a peaceful religious gathering reflects government iron fist approach it has been adopting in Kashmir. He said the government’s “ruthless measures have proved beyond doubt that religion was being demonised, democratic dissent criminalized and cruelty normalised in Kashmir.”

Paying tributes to martyrs of Karbala, the spokesman said the supreme sacrifices made by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions taught a lesson of upholding the principles of righteousness in all trying circumstances. Meanwhile, Chairman, Peoples Democratic Front (PDF), Hakeem Mohammad Yaseen paid tribute to the martyrs of Karballa. In a statement, Yaseen while condemning use of force on Muharram processions, he recalled the exemplary sacrifices by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS ) and his companions in Karabala for upholding the values of truth, justice and righteousness. He said martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) has taught the world about high values of human dignity and morality.