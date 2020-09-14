PDP schedules youth meet, seeks permission from Div Com

The youth wing of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has sought permission from authorities for holding a meeting on September 16.

The signatories of the letter addressed to Divisional Commissioner Kashmir for permission, are PDP Youth President, Waheed ur Rehman Parra and former legislator Ajaz Ahmed Mir.

“We are writing to you on behalf of the members of Youth Wing of People’s Democratic Party. As you are aware the prevalent political situation and lockdown that has arisen on account of the COVID pandemic has taken a toll on everyone, especially the younger people, whose schools and colleges have now been closed for a considerable period of time and even the social interaction is limited. As the youth wing of PDP, it is imperative upon us to step up and take the lead in strengthening involvement of young people at this time of crisis,” reads the letter.

“Therefore, we propose to have a meeting of youth and needless to say that we will be following the COVID protocol, including use of masks, social distancing and use of sanitizers. By allowing this meeting to take place, you will also be playing an effective role in helping the younger people who are coping with anxiety due to lack of interaction amongst their peers and the sense of solitude amid the lockdown and political uncertainty,” it said.

The letter reads, “Upon receipt of your permission for the same, we will be able to plan the event which is scheduled on September 16. Trust you will facilitate the said meeting, which is proposed to be held at party Office, Srinagar. Also direct JKP for same as the undersigned members continue to stay under house arrest. We look forward to receiving a positive response from you at the earliest.”