Kashmir, Today's Paper
KNS
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 30, 2020, 1:13 AM

PDP seeks adequate stock of rations, essentials

KNS
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 30, 2020, 1:13 AM
File Photo

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) youth secretary Arif laigaroo on Wednesday sought adequate stocking of rations at the depots besides availability of essential commodities to meet requirements of people.

In a statement Laigaroo said the ongoing lockdown has caused an extra-ordinary situation on all fronts and there was a need for ensuring availability of rations to people at doorsteps and free rations to weaker segments of society especially daily wagers.

Trending News

Police act tough against lockdown violators in Ganderbal

Take measures to evacuate stranded students, laborers: NC

National Conference expresses concern over losses to orchardists

JKAP censures govt for erratic power supply

Laigaroo hoped the administration will ensure availability of rations and uninterrupted power and drinking water supply to people.

“Due care is to be taken of far off and remote areas by ensuring buffer stocking of rations at the sale outlets. There has to be coordination between the line departments dealing with essential services, so that people do not face difficulties,” he said.

Related News