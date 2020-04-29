PDP seeks adequate stock of rations, essentials

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) youth secretary Arif laigaroo on Wednesday sought adequate stocking of rations at the depots besides availability of essential commodities to meet requirements of people.

In a statement Laigaroo said the ongoing lockdown has caused an extra-ordinary situation on all fronts and there was a need for ensuring availability of rations to people at doorsteps and free rations to weaker segments of society especially daily wagers.

Laigaroo hoped the administration will ensure availability of rations and uninterrupted power and drinking water supply to people.

“Due care is to be taken of far off and remote areas by ensuring buffer stocking of rations at the sale outlets. There has to be coordination between the line departments dealing with essential services, so that people do not face difficulties,” he said.