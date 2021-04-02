PDP stages protest on vehicle re-registration, demands rollback

People’s Democratic Party on Friday staged a protest against the decision to re-register outside vehicles in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir and demanded its immediate roll back.

In a statement the party said that the protest programme was organized by Abdul Hameed Kohseen district president Srinagar, Rouf Bhat senior leader, Arif Laigaroo State Youth Secretary, Haji Parvez senior leader, Manzoor Ahmad DDC Khonmoh, Qayoom Bhat, Shafi Kundangar, Touseef Shah, Umar Dar and all zonal president of Srinagar and others also participated in the protest at PDP Party headquarters here.

According to the statement, PDP leader Rouf Bhat asked the Government to ‘revisit’ its decision of re-registration of outside vehicles in Jammu and Kashmir. “I appeal Govt to roll back on its most unfair and unjustified decision as people are already suffering due to economic crisis amidst COVID-19 pandemic,” he added.

Laigaroo said that the government has failed to provide basic facilities to the people but have succeeded in levying taxes only.