PDP takes note of forged party letter head

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday took strong note of a letter being circulated on social media with forged signatures of the Party President, Mehbooba Mufti.

The party spokesperson Suhail Bukhari in a statement issued here termed the letter as “baseless and utterly malicious.”

“Mehbooba Mufti continues to be incarcerated for past more than 10 months. No such request has been ever made,” Bukhari said.

He urged police to take cognizance of the matter and act as per the law against the culprits.

Meanwhile, the party’s migrant wing paid tributes to slain Sarpanch Ajay Barti.

According to the PDP spokesman, the meeting resolved that the government must ensure security of those who were out in the field to strengthen democracy at the grassroots.

