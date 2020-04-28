PDP urges Govt to assess damage caused by flash floods

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the Valley in to the flashfloods, urging the administration to assess the losses suffered by people on priority basis.

Senior PDP leader, Nazir Ahmad Yatoo while expressing grief over the losses of lives, visited the families of Rumaisa and Ruksana who were washed away in flashfloods at Kutbal-Thera area of Chadoora in Budgam district.

Yatoo expressed condolences to the families. In a statement, Yatoo also expressed grief over the damages caused due to flashfloods in various villages of Kutbal and asked the district administration to set up a team to ascertain the damage.

“The flashflood has damaged settlements, orchards and farmlands at many places,” said Yatoo, urging the administration to depute revenue teams to the affected areas to assess the losses.