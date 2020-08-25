PDP warns against 'saffronisation' of administration

Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP) Tuesday warned against “saffronisation” of administration across Chenab Valley.

A statement said a meeting of district executive members of the party was held under the chairmanship of senior PDP leader Firdous Tak to deliberate upon the prevailing situation across J&K in general and Chenab Valley in particular.

“The meeting extended gratitude to the party high command for standing firm to uphold the dignity and honour of the general masses and refusing to budge despite several pulls and pressures from all the corners,” the statement said.

The meeting condemned detention of Tak and district President, Sheikh Nasir Hussain earlier this month by the administration to “please their bosses in Jammu and New Delhi.”

Addressing the meeting, Tak said while people were being denied their basic rights, “some people” were busy in “saffronisation of administration” across the Chenab Valley.

The meeting said the PDP cadre will not be mute spectators to the “grave injustice and well hatched plan and instead will fight all such forces who are here to weaken minorities, politically and administratively.”

He said it was unfortunate that while Union government has lifted ban on the movement on all roads within and outside J&K, an important highway, Kishtwar-Sinthan-Khanbal, was kept closed by the administration.

“This road has always been an eyesore for some people and today despite the fact that huge amount was being spent on the black-topping of this road the local administration has kept the highway closed.”