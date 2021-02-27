PDP welcomes LoC ceasefire agreement

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Lone (Hanjura)

Saturday welcomed the recent developments wherein strengthening of mechanisms for effective ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) was announced jointly by DGMOs of Indian and Pakistani armies.

“We welcome the developments and believe that greater cooperation, dialogue and reconciliation holds key to peace and prosperity in the subcontinent. We in J&K are always the most affected by the hostilities between two countries and wish that they engage constructively so that J&K becomes a bridge of peace between the two countries,” a statement of PDP quoted Hanjura as addressing the party leaders and workers in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

It said that the meeting was held to felicitate Mehbooba Mufti on being re-elected the president of the party.

The statement said the meeting chaired by Hanjura congratulated Mufti on her re-election as the party chief.

It said that the meeting held threadbare discussion on the party-related matter in the district and deliberated on issues to augment the party’s organisational structure at basic levels.