PDP will continue fight for restoration of Art 370: Bhat

Peoples Democratic Party leader Rouf Bhat on Monday said the party would continue to fight for restoration of J&K special status and its statehood.

In a statement, Bhat said as far as the PDP was concerned the party’s stand has been clear right from the beginning. “We will continue to fight for revocation of the decision taken on August 5 and restoration of statehood to J&K,” said Bhat.

He said PDP was not only a political party but an ideology. “PDP is a movement which represents the aspirations of people of J&K. We have always tried to bring the two nuclear powers closer for lasting peace and harmony not only in Kashmir but in whole subcontinent,” Bhat said.

He said 5 August 2019 was the “darkest day” in political history of Kashmir when constitutional guarantees given to people were snatched “unconstitutionally.”

