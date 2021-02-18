PDP will fight for Article 370 restoration: Mehbooba Mufti

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti Thursday said that her party would continue its fight for the restoration of special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Interacting with media persons on the sidelines of her address to the party workers in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, Mufti said that peaceful resolution to Kashmir issue besides restoration of special status was what her party would fight for peacefully and democratically.

“Granting statehood back is Government of India’s obligation for which we will not beg. However, fighting peacefully for the restoration of the special status is our obligation towards the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” she said. “We have to fight for our rights snatched after the abrogation of special status. The fight will be peaceful like that of farmers that attracted the attention of the world as they continue with their peaceful agitation.”

Terming the condition of people of Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of special status as “pathetic”, Mufti said people were being economically weakened by imposing different laws like domicile change and property tax. “The new directives are aimed to weaken the people of Jammu and Kashmir economically so that they don’t aspire to fight for the peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue besides restoration of the special status.”

Reacting over the visit of foreign delegation to Kashmir, she said that if everything was normal here then why there was an urgency to bring foreign delegates to assess the situation.

“Selected people were allowed to meet the delegates. To show them normalcy prevails here, some bunkers were dismantled but the presence of 10 lakh security personnel reflects the state of normalcy here,” Mufti said.

This is the third visit of envoys to Jammu and Kashmir in the last 18 months after New Delhi withdrew the special status of the erstwhile state and bifurcated it into two union territories by carving out Ladakh.

The PDP party workers convention at Baramulla was held for the first time after the abrogation of Article 370.

Ever since New Delhi abrogated the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019, the PDP leadership has been talking of fighting for its restoration.

The party also joined the Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), a political alliance between multiple mainstream regional political parties of Jammu and Kashmir aimed at restoring the special status along with Article 35-A of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The alliance is headed by National Conference (NC) President and three-time chief minister Farooq Abdullah.