PDP women's wing chief seeks permission to meet party president

President women’s wing People’s Democratic Party, Safeena Beigh has sought permission from authorities to allow her meet party president Mehbooba Mufti in view of recent Supreme Court directions.

The request has been made through a formal letter to District Magistrate Srinagar.

The letter which is in the possession of KNS reads; “since August 5 2019 our party president Mehbooba Mufti is under detention. While her place of detention has been changed to Fairview, despite repeated requests, we have not been allowed to meet her. We have not had a chance to enquire about the well being of our party president and have discussions about pertaining in party affairs” The letter also reads that “we hereby now annex the order of the Honourable Supreme Court of India whereby it has been directed that ” as and when a request is made to meet her (Mehbooba Mufti) , the same should be promptly considered by the concerned authorities in accordance with the law. In light of the said directions of the court, we request you to allow us to meet at the designated sub-jail Fairview Gupkar. We believe denial of such permission will hereon be in contravention of the SC order,” the letter reads.