PDP's Bandipora district president resigns, cites 'indiscipline, coterie politics'

The district president of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Bandipora on Saturday resigned from the basic membership of the party, citing indiscipline and coterie politics.

Talking to reporters in Bandipora, Ghulam Nabi Tantrey said that he was dismayed over the “coterie politics and anti- people conduct of few self-styled leaders in the party which forced him to resign from his party post and as a basic member. “

Tantrey said the party has been “hijacked” by Naeeem Akhtar and that he has damaged the cause and fabric of the party without being held responsible by the party president Mehbooba Mufti.

He said that because of his “indiscipline and bossism”, PDP senior colleagues and grass root workers were time and again humiliated and not heard.

“I appeal to all those who have seen Mufti Sahab’s vision of an alternative, destroyed by the coterie, to stand up, come out and contribute to overall interests of the suffering masses of the state, ” he said.