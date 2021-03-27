PDP's Political Affairs Committee welcomes better Indo-Pak relations

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti Saturday chaired a meeting of the party’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC) that welcomed the thaw in the relations between New Delhi and Islamabad.

A statement of PDP issued here said that deliberating on the thaw in relations between India and Pakistan, the party’s PAC members welcomed the recent gestures of peace from both sides of the border and ceasefire agreement leading to de-escalation of tensions.

“The PAC urged the governments in both capitals to go beyond rhetoric, deepen the process of dialogue and broaden the scope of political engagement keeping Jammu and Kashmir front and centre of the process to make it result oriented and sustainable,” the statement said.

It said that highlighting the dynamic shift in the geopolitical engagements of the subcontinent, the PAC meeting observed that the stance and agenda as propounded by PDP was proving to be the guide and a go to reference for the establishment of durable peace in the region, thereby proving it more relevant than ever before.

The statement said that terming connectivity and free flow of goods and people as pivotal for up-liftment of people in the subcontinent devastated by wars and penury, the meeting pitched for early resumption of cross-LoC trade, opening up of Srinagar-Muzaffarabad, Poonch-Rawalakote, Kargil-Skardu and Jammu-Sialkote roads.