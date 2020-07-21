Kashmir, Today's Paper
PEC holds webinar on Dal

Kashmir valley remains cool at 20 degrees
File Photo: Habib Naqash/GK

Peoples’ Environmental Council (PEC), a Srinagar based group of experts, on Tuesday organized a webinar titled “Dal Lake: Past, Present, and Future.”, in collaboration with University of Kashmir (KU).

Vice-Chancellor, KU Prof Talat Ahmad who was the chief guest of the occasion deliberated on the changing condition of the Dal Lake as witnessed by him during his two tenures as the VC.

He emphasized the need for an integrated approach involving experts across the relevant disciplines to scientifically address the issues confronting lake.

The VC also appreciated the role of PEC for organizing the webinar on the issue and offered continuous support to PEC for similar activities. The webinar was chaired by the Chairman PEC, GH Kango while Qazi Shugufta, member PEC was the rapporteur of the webinar.

The webinar was hosted by Dr Arshid Jahangir, Assistant Professor KU and moderated by Sakib Qadri, Convenor PEC. Dr Khurshid Salman presented vote of thanks at the end.

The webinar featured five technical presentations by Prof Shakil Romshoo, Dean Research, KU; Shafat Jeelani, Superintending Engineer Mechanical wing LAWDA; Mir Javed Hussain, former Director Southeast Asia, Asian Development Bank and perspectives from Dal Dwellers including rehabilitation by Yasin Tuman.

