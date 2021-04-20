PEC, KU holds discussion on solid waste management

Peoples’ Environmental Council (PEC), a Srinagar-based group of subject matter specialists and concerned citizens, in collaboration with the University of Kashmir on the eve of Earth Day-2021, organized a panel discussion on “Solid Waste Management in Kashmir’ on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

According to a statement issued here, Prof Shakil Romshoo, Dean Research, University of Kashmir and Member PEC gave the opening remarks and welcome address. Prof. Romshoo in his opening remarks deliberated on the Solid Waste management scenario in Kashmir valley. Prof. Romshoo emphasized the need for an integrated approach involving experts across the relevant disciplines to scientifically address the issues. The Dean Research University of Kashmir in his address appreciated the role of PEC in organizing such activities. Qazi Shugufta Member PEC / former Director Finance and Audit J&K Govt. was the rapporteur of the panel discussion. The discussion was moderated by Dr. Arshid Jahangir Sr. the Assistant Professor University of Kashmir. Dr. Khurshid Salman Vice-Chairman PEC gave the vote of thanks at the end.

The webinar featured one technical presentation on “Solid Waste Management in Kashmir” by Sakib Qadri Convenor PEC /Environment Specialist (I) followed by guest lectures by Panellist. Athar Amir Khan Commissioner SMC deliberated in length about the SMC plans on improving the scenario of Solid Waste Management in Srinagar. Rafi Ahmad Bhat Regional Director, Kashmir, J&K Pollution Control Committee spoke on the regulatory aspects of waste management in Kashmir and the role being played by the PCC. The last panelist Dr Raja Muzaffar prominent Social Activist spoke about the role of the different players and civil society in particular.

Number of participants from across the world participated in the panel discussion. Post technical sessions a Q&A / interactive session between the participants, presenters, and organizers took place. The recommendations of the panel discussion shall be submitted to the authorities shortly, the statement said.