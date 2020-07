PEC to organise webinar on Dal

Peoples’ Environmental Council (PEC), a Srinagar based group of experts, in collaboration with University of Kashmir is organizing a webinar on “Dal Lake: Past, Present, and Future” on July 19.

In a statement, Sakib Qadri, Convenor PEC said the webinar will feature five technical presentations by Prof AR Yousuf, former expert member, National Green Tribunal, New Delhi; Prof Shakil Romshoo, Dean Research, University of Kashmir; Shafat Jeelani, Superintending Engineer, EE Mechanical LAWDA; Mir Javed Hussain, former Director Southeast Asia, Asian Development Bank and Yasin Tuman, indigenous lake dweller

“PEC has been organizing seminars and webinars on various environmental issues being faced by Kashmir vis-à-vis environment, water bodies, biodiversity, and forests,” said the statement.