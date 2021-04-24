Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 24, 2021, 2:32 PM

Pedestrian injured after hit by three-wheeler in north Kashmir's Lolab

He was immediately removed to sub-district hospital Kupwara for treatment where he is said to be responding well to the treatment.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 24, 2021, 2:32 PM
Representational Image
Representational Image

A 40-year-old man was injured after hit by an auto in Potushahi area of Lolab in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Saturday afternoon. 

News agency GNS reported that Ghulam Mohiuddin Bhat son of Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, a resident of Surigam was hit by an auto bearing registration number JK-09B 2128, resulting in injuries to the pedestrian. 

Trending News
File Photo

COVID-19 surge: Curfew announced in J&K from 8 pm tonight till Monday morning

File Photo of G A Mir

J&K Congress asks workers to help needy amid spike in COVID-19 infections

File Photo

Kashmir Chamber defers polls to Executive Committee in view of COVID-19 surge

He was immediately removed to sub-district hospital Kupwara for treatment where he is said to be responding well to the treatment. 

A police official said that soon after the incident, a team was sent to the spot however the accused auto driver managed to flee the scene before the arrival of the team. 

The auto has been seized and a case under relevant sections taken up for further action, the official added.

Tagged in , , ,
Related News