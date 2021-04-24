Pedestrian injured after hit by three-wheeler in north Kashmir's Lolab

A 40-year-old man was injured after hit by an auto in Potushahi area of Lolab in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Saturday afternoon.

News agency GNS reported that Ghulam Mohiuddin Bhat son of Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, a resident of Surigam was hit by an auto bearing registration number JK-09B 2128, resulting in injuries to the pedestrian.

He was immediately removed to sub-district hospital Kupwara for treatment where he is said to be responding well to the treatment.

A police official said that soon after the incident, a team was sent to the spot however the accused auto driver managed to flee the scene before the arrival of the team.

The auto has been seized and a case under relevant sections taken up for further action, the official added.