Peerzada given additional charge as Director Colleges J&K

The J&K government on Monday assigned the charge of Director Colleges J&K to Dean Academic Affairs of Cluster University Srinagar.

The order in this regard was issued by Commissioner Secretary Higher education department, Talat Parvez Ruhella.

“In the interest of administration, Prof. M Y Peerzada dean Academic Affairs Cluster University Srinagar shall hold the charges of the post of director Colleges J&K in addition to his own duties till further orders,” the order reads.

Earlier, Muhammad Yaseen Shah was rendering his services as Director Colleges J&K.