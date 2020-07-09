People being subjected to unprecedented sufferings: NC

National Conference on Thursday said people of J&K were facing unprecedented challenges in the form of halted economy, administrative inertia and development deficit. The party said government has failed people in their hour of need.

A statement said the party’s Additional General Secretary Sheikh Mustufa Kamal presided over a meeting which was also attended by MP Baramulla Muhammad AKbar Lone, Muhammad Syed Akhoon, Showkat Mir, Peer Afaq Ahmed, Syed Tauqeer, GN Tailbali and Shabir Khan. The meeting discussed the programme in view of commemorative function on death anniversary of “Madre Maharbaan” Begam Akbar Jehan on July 11.

While addressing the meeting, Kamal said the quandary the economy of J&K was finding itself in right now was the outcome of the mess which has been “festering since 2015 and compounded by the measures post 5 August 2019 and subsequent COVID19 induced lock down.”

He said the government has failed to give a sense of security to people. “On one hand we see a steep rise in the death of civilians during gun battles, and on the other hand there is no respite from killings as well. Every now and then we see political workers being killed and the incidents being left unaccounted for,” Kamal said.

Lone said nothing substantial has so far been achieved by the centre through the measures undertaken on August 5 last year. ”These measures have only led to sufferings of people and jeopardized the supreme interests of the country. Not just Kashmiris, Jammuites too are raising concerns and protesting against the measures that were taken since the state was robbed off its unique status,” Lone said. On the occasion the participants paid tributes to Begum Akbar Jehan and “highlighted her contribution” towards the upliftment of tribal communities of J&K.

Mir said there will be no gathering at the grave of Begum Akbar Jehan her annual death anniversary on July 11 due to the prevailing COVID19 crisis. The functionaries, delegates and party office bearers will go individually and offer floral tributes and fateh at the graveyard.