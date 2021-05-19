People concerned over non-availability of vaccine in Kashmir: Soz

For union minister Saifuddin Soz Wednesday said that people in Kashmir had started raising their deep concern against the non-availability of anti-COVID vaccines in Kashmir.

In a statement issued here, Soz said, as of now, this vaccine was not available at any hospital in Kashmir including the premier government hospitals – SMHS and SKIMS Medical College, Bemina, Srinagar.

“I explained the concern of the people of Kashmir to Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, J&K Government, Srinagar, AtalDulloo, who while accepting that there was a shortage of vaccines at the hospitals in Kashmir, said that the shortage of the vaccines had been resolved as the fresh supply of vaccines had been received for distribution for the hospitals throughout Kashmir,” Soz said. “Dulloo further informed me that vaccines would be available at all hospitals. I have no reason to not believe Dulloo. So, I assure the people, particularly in Kashmir, that vaccines will be available immediately.”

He said that he had also checked the facts on the availability of the vaccines in the hospitals in Kashmir with the President Doctors Association Kashmir, who had also confirmed the availability of the anti-COVID vaccine.