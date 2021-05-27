Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 27, 2021, 6:49 PM

People given 1st Covaxin dose outside J&K to register with respective health officials within three days for 2nd jab

People have to come along with their first provisional certificate (downloaded) of vaccination done outside UT, a government handout said.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 27, 2021, 6:49 PM
Image for representational purpose only [File: Aman Farooq/ GK]
Image for representational purpose only [File: Aman Farooq/ GK]
Trending News

Fire breaks out in ward store room of SKIMS Soura, patients safe

Will leave no stone unturned to work for welfare of people: Arun Kumar Mehta

Arun Kumar Mehta [Image: Twitter/ @DrArunKumarIAS]

Arun Kumar Mehta to be new Chief Secretary﻿ J&K

File Photo of DGP Dilbagh Singh: Aman Farooq/GK

Ops against militants in J&K will be stepped up in coming times: DGP

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday said persons having taken the first Covaxin COVID-19 vaccination outside the union territory shall have to produce a provisional certificate and register with the concerned district health officials within three days for taking the 2nd dose.

“Persons with 1st #Covaxin dose taken outside JK to register for 2nd jab at their respective Dy CMO’s office within next 3 days,” a government handout said.

People have to come along with their first provisional certificate (downloaded) of vaccination done outside UT, ” it added.

Tagged in , ,
Related News