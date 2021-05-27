People given 1st Covaxin dose outside J&K to register with respective health officials within three days for 2nd jab

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday said persons having taken the first Covaxin COVID-19 vaccination outside the union territory shall have to produce a provisional certificate and register with the concerned district health officials within three days for taking the 2nd dose.

“Persons with 1st #Covaxin dose taken outside JK to register for 2nd jab at their respective Dy CMO’s office within next 3 days,” a government handout said.

People have to come along with their first provisional certificate (downloaded) of vaccination done outside UT, ” it added.