People have every right to express their anger for my failings: Mehbooba Mufti

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said that the people of the state have every right to be angry with her and that she accepts the verdict with humility.

“I’ve been fortunate to get the love & affection of my people. They have every right to express their anger for my failings. Accept their verdict with humility. Congratulations to winning candidates from NC. I’m grateful to my party workers & colleagues,” Mehbooba said in a tweet.

National Conference has won Srinagar seat while it leads in both Anantnag and Baramulla seats in the valley while Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in Jammu and Ladakh.