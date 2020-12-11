People have rejected Gupkar leaders, PAGD should accept reality: Shahnawaz

Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) senior leader and national spokesman, Shahnawaz Hussain Friday said that the growing popularity of the saffron party had frustrated the “Gupkar Gang that had been rejected by the people”.

Addressing a meeting of BJP Minority Morcha, Yuva Morcha, OBC Morcha and other workers at BJP’s party headquarters in Srinagar, Hussain said, “People have accepted the BJP and they are committed for development. People of J&K will not fall again in the trap of Gupkar Gang as that exploited the people for the past 70 years.”

He said people had openly rejected the Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) during the ongoing elections and asked the alliance partners to accept the ground reality.

“People are upset by their performance as they have deceived them and built properties for themselves,” Hussain said. “People want an audit of their misdeeds and properties which they have amassed over years. BJP has always been against corruption and will not tolerate it at any level.”

About the District Development Council (DDC) and Panchayat polls, he said BJP was serious about these elections and the party was reaching every nook and corner of Kashmir.

About the upcoming rallies, Hussain said Union Finance and Corporate Minister Anuraj Thakur along with party’s national general secretary TarunChugh and J&K General Secretary Organisation Ashok Kumar Koul would visit Kashmir on Saturday.

“They will hold a massive rally at General Bus Stand in Budgam where they are expecting a huge participation of people,” he said.

Hussain said BJP would hold a massive rally in Dal Lake on December 13 and another rally in Hajin area of Bandipora on December 14.

He appealed people to come forward and support BJP to see their vision of development.

“We are committed and dedicated to our vision and mission in the region,” the senior BJP said.