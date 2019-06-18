'People identify their aspirations with NC flag'

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Tuesday said the ensuing elections are critical since it will have direct bearing on the future of state’s interests.

“The challenge the state is facing calls for greater efforts to protect the identity and integrity of the state,” it said.

Party senior leaders in continuation of their engagement with the party workers and functionaries in south Kashmir addressed a series of worker’s conventions at DamhalHanjiPura and Kulgam respectively.

Party general secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar said, “We have a best team of functionaries and other office bearers, the impressive role played by each and every worker in the south Kashmir is worth appreciation.

“It is the people of the state from which we draw our power. People identify their aspirations with the flag of National Conference. We too have to take our party programme to every door.”

While exuding confidence into the workers Sagar said that the party since its inception has been combating inequality, social injustice and poverty of people.