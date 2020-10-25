People in Kashmir show respect to tricolor: BJP's Koul

Senior BJP leader Ashok Koul on Sunday said People in Kashmir have come out openly to show respect to tricolor, in response to the disrespect shown by the “Gupkar gang.”

“People in Kashmir now openly show support to national flag. A Kashmiri muslim says that the flag is in his heart. Everyone in the country and Kashmir liked his act. Now people in Kashmir have come openly to show respect for the flag. This is a reaction to the disrespect shown by Gupkar gang to the flag,” said Koul.

Criticizing National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah, Koul said how can he claim to be a nationalist when he does not respect the tricolor. He said Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti was “totally confused.” “Now they deny her words about the flag,” he said.