'People in red zones should stick to lockdown norms'

Health expert at red zone surveillance divisional control room, Kashmir, Dr Rouf Hussain Rather Thursday advised people in red zones to not venture out of their homes except under medical emergencies.

He said the red zones become vulnerable as far as further transmission of coronavirus was concerned and it becomes imperative for people to remain indoors to break the transmission chain of the disease.

“People should realize that the government is taking measures for the safety of their family and society. People in red zones should continue to follow lockdown norms and contribute their bit to ward off the infection. This will give government enough time to effectively fight the deadly disease,” he said.

Maintaining that red zones were closely monitored by the health officials to check the spread of coronavirus, he said if lockdown measures were strictly followed by people in red zones, that area will be removed from the list of red zone category after 28 days after the last patient of that area tests negative for coronavirus.

He said if people in red zones need to come out for any health emergency, they should wear a mask and maintain social distance of at least one meter from others.

Five people have died so far in Jammu and Kashmir who had tested positive for coronavirus. The expert warned that transmission of the virus to elderly and weak people will prove deadly to them, if timely measures were not taken.

He advised people suffering from chronic diseases like diabetes, blood pressure, thyroid, not to discontinue their medication at once to prevent any complications.