People of J&K caught in vortex of fear, uncertainty: Sagar

National Conference General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar on Friday said people of J&K were caught into vortex of fear and uncertainty, adding Kashmir continues to remain on edge even after more than a year since August 5 last year.

Sagar who was interacting with delegations at the party headquarters here said Kashmir has become a testing laboratory of “injudicious and ill-considered policies” of the Centre and that on everyday basis administration was coming up with flawed orders and policies.

“After the unilateral and unconstitutional Aug 5 measures and the successive clampdown and COVID19 induced lockdown, the life of a common Kashmiri continues to remain on edge. Far from assuaging the situation by amending the wrongs committed by it, the incumbent ruling dispensation at the Center is rampantly carrying on its mission of disenfranchising Kashmiris,” he said.

Sagar said the present regime in J&K and at the Center was confused over Kashmir which he said gets reflected in hasty issuance and subsequent revoking of orders. He said not even a day passes by when the incumbent J&K administration does not have to come up with a clarification on one or the other issue. “Recently Property Tax was introduced in J&K, but owing to the public outcry the administration had to backtrack on it. This comes at a time when people are already struggling due to administrative inertia, unaccountability and development deficit,” Sagar said.

While decrying implementation of new retirement rules, he said all amendments and notification post August 5 last year were consequence of the J&K State Reorganization Act-2019, which he said was “constitutionally suspect.”

“The everyday notifications are against constitutional and parliamentary propriety. Ideally the government should have waited for the constitutional bench’s decision on the validation of measures undertaken by the government of India on August 5. Such measures don’t augur well in a democratic set up,” he said.

The visiting delegations which had come from Devsar, Sangrama, Baramulla, Anantnag, and Budgam appraised the General Secretary about the widespread unaccountability and administration inertia that has beset their respective areas.

While interacting with the delegations, Sagar said the party was alive to the problems of people and it will raise the issues concerning people at all forums. Interacting with the party functionaries and workers, Sagar exhorted them to walk shoulder to shoulder with people and ensure all possible help to needy and destitute in whatever capacity they can.