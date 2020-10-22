People suffer as NTPHC Natnusa lacks staff, facilities

Residents of Natnusa and adjacent villages of Kandi area in Handwara here on Thursday complained about lack of staff and other basic facilities at New Type Primary Health Centre (NTPHC) Natnussa.

Residents alleged that the hospital has remained ignored. “Only an ISM doctor with three other staff members are deputed here and it continues to lack in all other basic facilities,” locals said.

“Not even first aid is available here. For even a small ailment we have to visit Handwara or Kupwara,” said Mohammad Ashraf, a local. Sarpanch Natnusa Mohammad Ayoub Hanji said authorities have failed to depute an MBBS doctor here. “One influential dental surgeon who is posted and draws salary from the NTPHC is performing duties at District Hospital Handwara,” added Ayoub. Another resident said, “The said doctor even runs his sophisticated private clinic near DH Handwara, but has no time for Natnusa”.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Kousar Amin, while acknowledging the fact said that due to dearth of staff in the health centre people are facing problems. When asked why the dental surgeon has not joined duties, she said that Director Health Services Kashmir has granted him permission to stay at DH Handwara.