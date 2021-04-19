Kashmir, Today's Paper
People suffering from power outages, unprecedented price rise: Altaf Bukhari

Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari Monday said that the frequent curtailment in electric and water supplies, besides the unprecedented price rise of essentials was giving a tough time to the people in Jammu and Kashmir.

A statement of Apni Party issued here said that addressing a joining ceremony of Panchayat members and political activists from south Kashmir’s Kulgam at the party’s Srinagar office, Bukhari asked the administration to live up to its promises made before the onset of the holy month of Ramadhan.

“It is highly unfortunate that the people are subjected to frequent power outages particularly at Iftaar and Sehri times in this blessed month. Prices of vegetables and fruits have skyrocketed. The ground situation is totally contradictory to the-much hyped claims made by the administration,” he said.

Bukhari appealed the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to take a review of the situation and order for immediate steps to be taken for easing out the sufferings of the people.

“It is highly regrettable that our administration is unable to provide hassle-free essential services and regulate market prices even in this holy month and not to talk of the round the year dismal situation,” he said.

Bukhari also pledged that Apni Party stands committed to the promises made with the people of Jammu and Kashmir with regard to the restoration of statehood.

“Statehood remains imperative for the overall development of Jammu and Kashmir and the party leadership is committed to work for its restoration. We have time and again positively engaged with the central leadership and I firmly believe that sooner the aspirations of the people of J&K will materialise,” he said.

Bukhari said that the issues of public interest should always remain the focus of Apni Party’s agenda and for that the leadership since day one had put in its unwavering efforts.

