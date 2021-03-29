People who serve masses welcome to join Apni Party: Altaf Bukhari

Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari Monday said that the party was open to all who altruistically wish to serve the people of J&K.

A statement of Apni Party issued here said that welcoming political activist and District Development Council (DDC) polls contestant Muhammad Shafi Malik and Gowhar Ahmad Wani of Safapora-Ganderbal on joining Apni Party at its Srinagar office, Bukhari said, “I wish both of them luck as they are determined to raise the voices for redress of the public grievances.”

A separate statement of Apni Party issued here quoted Bukhari while welcoming various Panchayat members and political activists from Sholipora-Budgam as saying that the party was committed for an equitable development of Jammu and Kashmir and for that raising the day-to-day concerns of the general public was always imperative.

“Our party is based on the fundamentals of ‘politics of truth’ and ‘sincerity in effort’ and that is what I impress on all these new entrants who have joined us today,” he said.