Peoples' developmental aspirations not respected: NC

National Conference (NC) Thursday said that the Government of India (GoI) was not respecting the development aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

A statement of NC issued here quoted the party’s Additional General Secretary Mustafa Kamal as saying, “Rescinding of J&K’s status, downgragrading it from a fully empowered state to an overly-centralised union territory is reminiscent of a dictatorial set up that sees federation as an obstacle to a strong homogeneous and unitary state with little to no consideration for people’s political, developmental aspirations of people in Jammu and Kashmir.”

He said that the one size fits all was the star attraction of New Delhi’s new democratic project in the region ignoring local development needs.

“India is too vast a country to be ruled by a unitary style of government. The development needs vary from region to region, therefore a one size fits all policy undervalues the diversity of the country,” Kamal said. “Unfortunately J&K has been the first casualty of the flattening of constitution in a calculated manner and the flagrant violation of equity and justice is central to the constitution drafted by Baba Sahib BhimRaoAmbedkar.” Meanwhile, NC in a separate statement asked the J&K administration to ensure availability of essentials to the people during the holy month of Ramadhan.

NC spokesman Imran Nabi Dar said that the administration should ensure that the essential commodities are available for the people during the holy month of Ramadhan.