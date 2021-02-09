People's mandate violated by influencing DDC polls: Sagar

National Conference (NC) General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar Tuesday said that the people’s mandate had been violated by influencing the District Development Council (DDC) polls.

A statement of NC issued here said that interacting with the visiting delegation of nine DDC members that had called on him at party’s Nawa-e-Subh headquarters, Sagar said that influencing DDC polls undermined the democratic moorings of the country and violate the mandate of people.

“People of J&K conveyed a message through DDC polls. BJP and its ilk are unfortunately making an error in reading it. In a curious turn of events BJP is nose diving to the lowest ebb of political impropriety in a gambit to grab power in DDCs using intimidation, coercion and state apparatus to achieve that end,” he said in the statement.

Sagar said that the rampant instances of defection and crossovers using coercion, intimidation and bullying post DDC elections in Shopian, Srinagar, Budgam and elsewhere in Jammu and Kashmir was a telling indictment of BJP’s brand of politics.