Kashmir
IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: April 18, 2021, 11:48 PM

Petrol prices remains unchanged

IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: April 18, 2021, 11:48 PM
Representational Pic

Oil marketing companies (OMC) kept petrol and diesel prices unchanged for the third straight day across four metro cities.

In the national capital, petrol was sold for Rs 90.40 per litre on Sunday.

Trending News

Minor drowns to death in Sopore

Shopian villages face drinking water shortage

GK File/Mir Imran

COVID scare: College of paramedical science Baramulla closed

Similarly, price of the fuel in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata also was unchanged at Rs 96.83, Rs 92.43 and Rs 90.62 per litre, respectively.

In line with petrol, prices of diesel also were same for the third straight day.

Price of the fuel in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata was Rs 80.73, Rs 87.81, Rs 85.75 and Rs 83.61 per litre, respectively.

Latest News
GK File Image

'Ventilation, facial protection best safeguards against airborne Covid'

Water logging disrupts normal life in several Srinagar areas

Representational Image

Global caseload tops 140.6mn

Soldier kills self in Ramban

Fuel prices have been unchanged after declining on April 15. Fuel prices in the country have been unchanged as OMCs decided to go on a pause mode and analyse the global developments on oil prices before effecting a revision.

Tagged in
Related News