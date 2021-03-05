PFMS workshop organised in Budgam

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza today presided over a daylong Workshop on Public Finance Management System (PFMS) at New Conference Hall of DC office Complex, here.

The program was organized with an aim to sensitize the heads of all line departments in the district and concerned staff about the online payments carried out in departments.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that PFMS is paperless and Cashless, a unique initiative launched by Govt of India to enhance digital delivery of services. He urged upon all participants to attend training sessions on PFMS with an element of seriousness as it is now mandatory for all Central sponsored and central sector schemes to be routed through PFMS only.

PFMS is an online web portal designed by the Ministry of Finance for ensuring transparency, efficiency and accountability while making monetary transactions in departments. PFMS ensures payment is quick and hassle free.

The PFMS software is user friendly, integrated with the core banking solution where wrong entry is easily detected and returned back for rectification. HODs can easily monitor the status of funds disbursed and remaining under various heads of account.

The training session among others was also attended by CPO, XENs of PHE, R&B, PDD, and other officers and officials concerned.