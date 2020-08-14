PHC Boniyar without water supply amid COVID pandemic

Doctors and paramedic staff at Primary Health Centre (PHC) Boniyar in Uri border town on Friday complained about acute shortage of water at the health facility for the past one month.

A doctor said they have been suffering immensely due to the water shortage amid COVID19 pandemic. “The Centre is without water supply, making it tough for the doctors and people visiting here for COVID tests,” he said.

He said the medical staff is forced to fetch water from a nearby stream in buckets and utensils for daily use at the PHC.

“After conducting COVID19 tests of 11 patients on Thursday, there was no water available and we had to walk to the stream to wash our hands,” he said.

Another doctor said locals have cut water supply to the Centre and diverted it to paddy fields. “It is unfortunate that the PHE department has failed to take any action against them,” he said.

He said they have already submitted a written complaint to the authorities in this regard, but no action was being taken to restore water supply to the PHC.

A patient said they cannot use washrooms and lavatories at the Centre due to water shortage.

“They are in such a filthy condition and it seems they haven’t been cleaned-up for a long time,” said the patient.

The PHC with 16 doctors is catering to a population of 85,000 households.

Block Medical Officer (BMO), Boniyar Parvaiz Masoodi said he has taken up the matter with the PHE authorities. “They have assured all the help,” he said.

Assistant Executive Engineer PHE Nasir Ahmad Wani said the water supply has been restored to the PHC. “There was shortage of water because of drought-like condition but the issue has been resolved now,” he said.