PHD Chamber Kashmir felicitates Gandotra for his elevation as Executive Director J&K Bank

A delegation of PHD Chamber felicitated the executive director of J&K Bank, ArunGandotra for being promoted to the position recently.

The delegation, headed by the Chamber chairman Baldev Singh Raina and including ShowketChoudhary, Jaan Muhammad Kaul, Billal Ahmad Kawoosa, Shahijahan and IqbalFayaz Jan extended gratitude to J&K Bank for constituting the executive level committee to mitigate the immediate as well as long term effects of the COVID19 pandemic.

While interacting with the executive director Raina said the industry, trade and commerce of Kashmir was presently facing biggest and worst economic challenge with larger and combined effect of re-organization of state in UT in August 2019 and COVID19 crisis.

Raina said the cash inflow of Kashmir based Industry have completely frozen from August 2019 and the situation was likely to stay that way for 2020-21.

He said the small as well as the large businesses across the J&K were confronting extreme economic challenges as the result of COVID19 pandemic.

“The stimulus package if announced for country will be with effect from March but as far as J&K is concerned we are in lockdown from August 2019, so any stimulus package announced by government of India, ministry of finance and RBI should be applicable for J&K from August 2019,” he said.

The executive director and his team comprising Fayaz Ahmad Zargar, Vice President; ManzoorHussain, Vice President; Peer Masood Ahmad, Vice President and Riaz Ahmad, Assistant Vice President Credit were apprised that there was pending liabilities of interest subvention extended to traders due to disturbances in 2016 and flood of 2014 to the tune of around Rs 130 core.

The team was told that the funding was pending from March 2019 to December 2019 and needs to be released on priority as the issue stands already discussed and agreed by financial commissioner, Arun Kumar Mehta.

Raina said the issue of enhancing working capital was raised in meeting with Jitender Singh, minister in the PMO, and Union finance minister and financial commissioner of J&K who principally agreed to it amid the lockdown situation from Augusts 2019.

“Therefore we request the J&K Bank to enhance the liquidity in the market viz-a-viz the enhancement of working capital limit at least up to 30% as per the guidelines of Reserve Bank of India,” said the Chamber delegation. “It was also impressed upon that small loans extended to economically poor people up to rs 5 lakh should be waived off keeping in view the present economic crisis. The issue already discussed with the chairman J&K Bank during the meeting held on February 19 were also taken up for follow-up action at the bank level.”

Gandotra gave patient hearing to all issues raised by the delegation and told them “we are fully aware about the present situation in J&K and we have already taken up these issues with RBI through the administration of J&K and are hopeful that the same may be considered in the stimulus package to be announced by government of India in nearby future.”

Gandotra said a special scheme for education sector has been announced and was under implementation through J&K Bank at different levels. He said the scheme will help the schools and educational institutions as a stimulus amid COVID19 crisis.

Regarding the pending liabilities of interest subvention, he said, the issue has been resolved and soon there will be announcement for release of pending amount.

While concluding the meeting he assured the delegation that all the issues will be redressed and assured time bound action from the Bank.