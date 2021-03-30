PHE failed to augment water supply scheme, wasted Rs 1.17 crore: CAG

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) pulled up the Public Health Engineering (PHE) department for its failure to augment a water supply scheme for seven years despite “unfruitful” expenditure of Rs 1.17 crore.

The CAG in its report, submitted to the Parliament, said that the PHE department in Reasi in 2006 proposed improvement of water supply scheme at an estimated cost of Rs 1.19 crore which was designed to provide potable water to an estimated population of 5386 inhabitants in the next 15 years.

“The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the scheme was approved in 2011-12 at a cost of Rs 1.17 crore with funding from NABARD and the State government in the ratio of 90:10 with the stipulated completion period of one year,” the report said.

The CAG report said that the audit scrutiny of the records from September 2018 to July 2019 revealed that against the amount of Rs 1.17 crore released during 2011-12 to 2016-17, the department incurred an expenditure of entire Rs 1.17 crore on procurement of material and construction of certain components of the scheme.

“But the augmentation scheme could not be completed as the proposed source, a dug well drilled for scheme was not made functional as of August 2019 and material valuing Rs 39 lakh remained unutilised,” the CAG said.

It said that the PHE division in its defense stated that the bore well was capped after drilling and pump room was also constructed to save it.

“The PHE department stated that the matter was taken up with the higher authorities and the bore well required repairs estimated to cost Rs 3 lakh,” the CAG said.

However, it censured the department saying that despite incurring an expenditure of Rs 1.17 crore, the water supply to the identified villages as per the project could not be augmented till August 2019, thereby defeating the purpose of providing potable water to the existing population of three villages.

“The failure of the department to repair the dug well and to make the augmentation scheme functional over a period of seven years resulted in unfruitful expenditure of Rs 78.28 lakh and blocking of Rs 39 lakh,” the CAG said.

It said that the matter was referred to the government in May 2020 but their reply was awaited till September 2020.

“The department should take immediate steps to repair the dug well to make the augmentation scheme functional and ensure the assets are adequately protected,” the CAG said.