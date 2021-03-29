PHQ issues promotion orders

Jammu and Kashmir Police Headquarters has issued promotion orders in respect of 6 ASIs (Tel), 33 HCs of Telecom cadre and 25 SgCts of Ministerial Executive Cadre to their next ranks. Besides, ordered grant of Higher Standard Pay Scale in respect of 40 NGOs of Telecom Cadre of J&K Police.

The Director General of Police J&K Dilbag Singh congratulated the promotees and their family members.

According to a statement issued by the police, “as recommended by the Departmental Promotion Committee and after thorough scrutiny of the service records, promotion in respect of these officials has been ordered vide different orders of PHQ.”

The DGP J&K has congratulated the promoted personnel and their family members. He has expressed his hope that the promotion will serve as an inspiration for the personnel to perform their duties with enhanced dedication and zeal.

“Those Assistant Sub-Inspectors who have been promoted as Sub-Inspectors in Telecom Cadre of J&K Police include, AltafHussain, Parvaiz Ahmad, Mohd. Latief, OpinderKrishan, RomeshChander and Assadullah Dar. Those Head Constables of Telecom Cadre who have been promoted to the rank of ASIs include Nisar Ahmad, Sujeet Kumar, Rajesh Singh, BasharatAyoub, Ajay Bandral, Jatinder Singh, Naresh Kumar, Rashpaul Singh, Kuldeep Raj, SofiNisar Ahmad, Nazir Ahmad, Sheeraz Ahmad, Sunil Shala, MohdRafiq, AshiqMehraj, Noor Mohd., HimayoonKabir, DarshanLal, Mohd Syed, FidaHussain, Yashpaul, Jehangir Ahmad, Hussain Abdullah, Farooq Ahmad, Vijay Kumar, Bilal Ahmad, Mohd Hafiz, Bashir Ahmad, Sanjay Kumar, Gh. Jeelani, Shabir Ahmad, Nazir Ahmad and BalKrishan,” it said.

Furthermore, “those SgCts of Ministerial Cadre who have been promoted to the rank of Head Constables includes Javaid Ahmad, Reaz Ahmad, Bhim Singh, Raman Kumar, Arun Singh, Sunil Kumar, DeerajBabuJungral, Sameet Kumar, JunaidMaqbool, Harvinder Singh, Suresh Kumar, Leela Devi, Raman Kumar, Sikander Singh, Naresh Kumar, VikramJeet, Buland Kumar Dubey, Raja RizwanWagay, Abdul Wahid, Rahul Sharma, Mandeep Singh, MohdYousufWani, Muzaffar Ahmad, Fayaz Ahmad Farash and RasmeetKour.”

Besides the DGP has also ordered grant of Higher Standard Pay Scale in respect of 40 NGOs of Telecom Cadre of J&K Police.

PHQ has been providing career progression opportunities to all ranks in the force and during the year 2020, 6783 personnel promoted to the next ranks and 3686 personnel given In-Situ promotions.