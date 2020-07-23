Physical Edu Deptt CUK holds webinar

Department of Physical Education, Central University of Kashmir (CUK), organized a day-long national webinar on ‘Path to Health and Wellness during Covid-19’ on Thursday.

Addressing the participants, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud din Mir, said that “Department of Physical Education, is one of the youngest department run by CUK and, Late Prof. N.A. Nadeem, former Dean, SoE, CUK and Dr. Hartej Singh, Principal, Government College of Physical Education, Ganderbal, were instrumental in laying down the footprints of this department.” Prof. Mir observed that, Physical Education plays a key role in making lives more disciplined and healthy. He added that, “physical interaction with each other is very important for growth and development of physical education across the country.” Prof. Mir added that, “I am looking forward for meaningful support and collaboration with other Physical Education Departments functioning in different parts of the country”.

In his keynote address, Dr. Sandeep Tiwari, Head, Department of Physical Education & Sports Science, University of Delhi, comprehensively covered various dimensions of Physical Exercise and its Role in our Fitness and overall Health. Dr. Usha Sujit Nair, Assistant Professor, Sports Authority of India, LNCPE, Kerala, in her Special Address, deliberated upon ‘Attaining Health and Wellness through Aerobics during Covid-19’ In her welcome address, Prof. Nighat Basu, former, Dean, School of Education CUK welcomed and introduced the guest speakers to other participants of this programme. Vote of thanks was delivered by Dr. Syed Zahoor Geelani, Dean, SoE, and programme proceedings were conducted by Dr. Gawhar Ahmad Bhat, Coordinator, Department of Physical Education.

Dr. Mohammad Muzamil Shah, Asst. Professor, Department of Physical Education, was the programme Convener.