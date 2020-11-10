PIB Srinagar conducts virtual IMPCC meeting

A virtual meeting of Inter Media Publicity Coordination Committee (IMPCC) of the various units of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) and other Central Government organisations was organised by Press Information Bureau (PIB) Srinagar today. This was the second time that the meeting was conducted through online mode owing to the ongoing Corona Virus pandemic.

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Director, Media & Communications, Press Information Bureau Srinagar Ghulam Abbas. Representatives of various MIB units situated in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir, besides spokespersons of defence forces also attended the meeting.

Addressing the participants, Ghulam Abbas highlighted the importance of coordination between various media units and added that inputs shared amongst all the units will help in disseminating the most beneficial information among majority of the population. He impressed upon all concerned to ensure real time dissemination of accurate information about various steps being taken by the government for the benefit of common masses.

Namrita Sharma, Joint Director, Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Jammu Kashmir said that DIPR is working in close coordination with other media units for effective information dissemination. She said that DIPR has come up with Covid bulletin which is shared with DD and AIR on a daily basis. In addition, the department did a series of campaigns about Back to Village and about socio-psychological problems in youth which have been very successful and taken in a very positive light.

Salman Qazi, Deputy Director News, DDK Srinagar said that current affairs program is back on track after the restrictions posed by Covid-19. He said that DDK has done Covid success-stories and also highlighted government’s efforts to contain the pandemic and also invited public health professionals and local influential people to follow Covid appropriate behaviour.