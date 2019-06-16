Picture of missing Kupwara youth holding gun goes viral on social media

A purported picture of a missing Kupwara youth holding a gun has surfaced on the social media, claiming that he has joined the Hizb ul Mujahideen outfit (Manan Army).

Imtiyaz Ahmad Mir, a xerox shop runner and a resident of Azharabad in Gulgam area in Kupwara, went missing on June 11 this year after he left home to get the stock for his shop from Kupwara market but did not return home.

Mir’s family has appealed him to return home. “Imtiyaz was running a photostat shop outside Govt. High school Hirrie and his father is working in Public Health Department,” said his relative.

On June 11, he left his phone and other things at his home and told his mother that he needed to visit Kupwara market to buy some stock.

“After he did not return home till evening we got worried because he had left him mobile phone at home, we called every relative, his friends and we visited the town to locate him but couldn’t find him anywhere,” said Ghulan Nabi, his father.

A missing report was lodged at Kupwara police station on June 13.

The J&K Police said they were verifying the authenticity of the picture. “We have also seen the picture on the social media and are investigating,” Deputy Senior Superintendent of Police Kupwara told Greater Kashmir.